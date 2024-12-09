YesMadam Questions Employees On Stress, Fires Those Who Respond Yes; Leaked Letter Goes Viral

New Delhi: YesMadam, a doorstep beauty service platform is under fire for allegedly terminating employees following an in-office stress survey. As per a LinkedIn post, the company sent an email to the affected employees informing them of their immediate termination.

The email stated, "Recently, we conducted a survey to understand your feelings about stress at work. Many of you shared your concerns, which we deeply value and respect. As a company committed to fostering a healthy and supportive work environment, we have carefully considered the feedback.

To ensure that no one remains stressed at work, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress. This decision is effective immediately, and impacted employees will receive further details separately. Thank you for your contributions."

However, ZeeNews could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral email screenshot.

The post was shared by Anushka Dutta, a UX copywriter at YesMadam. In her caption, she questioned the company’s actions, saying, “What's happening at YesMadam? First you conduct a random survey and then fire us overnight because we're feeling stressed? And not just me 100 other people have been fired too.”

The email's blunt tone and the decision to terminate stressed employees instead of addressing their concerns have sparked online backlash. One user criticized the viral screenshot, saying, “So basically to remove stress they removed people. Totally illogical and nonsense. Is the owner brainless or what. Useless people.”

Another user expressed disbelief, stating, “I just can’t believe. Shame on such organizations. Your team is your backbone, its high time you start treating them well.”

A third comment suggested ulterior motives, adding, “I guess they just wanted to lay off, but didn’t want to make it obvious. So they tried to make it look like ‘We love you enough to let you go.’”