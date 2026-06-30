/You drink, states earn crores: Liquor tax numbers reveal surprising gains

New Delhi: People’s spending on alcohol continues to feed a flow of income into state budgets through excise duty, which now stands among the main non-GST sources of revenue. A recent assessment by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) shows that collections went up in the first two months of 2026-27. Many states recorded better numbers than last year in the same period.
The data make it clear that liquor taxation still holds an important place in state finances in addition to Goods and Services Tax (GST) and sales tax.
Uttar Pradesh is at the top in overall earnings. CAG data shows the state collected more than Rs 10,638 crore from excise duty in April and May 2026. This translates to an average of around Rs 177 crore per day from liquor-related taxes.
In the same period of the previous financial year, the state had collected about Rs 9,770 crore, showing an increase of more than 9 percent.
Uttar Pradesh is the largest contributor to excise revenue in the country. Estimates from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) suggest that the state could collect around Rs 63,000 crore from excise duty in 2025-26.
Haryana has shown one of the strongest jumps in revenue collection. The state collected more than Rs 2,343 crore in April and May 2026, up from about Rs 1,284 crore in the same period in 2025. This is an increase of over 82 percent in one year.
The rise shows higher collections from excise duty and changes in consumption patterns as well as tax administration measures in the state.
The CAG data for 2024-25 shows that GST continues to be the largest source of tax revenue for states and contributes about 44 percent. Sales tax or VAT follows with 21 percent. Excise duty from alcohol accounts for nearly 14 percent of total state tax revenue.
It ranks as the third major source in state revenue collections, after GST and sales tax, especially in states with larger populations and higher alcohol consumption.
Beyond Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, several large states also depend heavily on excise collections. Karnataka is projected to collect around Rs 40,000 crore in 2025-26, while Maharashtra’s estimate stands at Rs 32,575 crore. Andhra Pradesh is expected to bring in Rs 27,097 crore, West Bengal around Rs 22,550 crore, Telangana about Rs 27,623 crore, Madhya Pradesh Rs 17,500 crore and Rajasthan nearly Rs 19,720 crore.
Excise collections have risen across states over the past decade. CAG data shows total revenue from excise duty went up by about 173 percent between 2015-16 and 2024-25.
Bihar stands apart due to its prohibition policy introduced in April 2016. Before the ban, the state earned Rs 3,142 crore from excise duty in 2015-16.
Since the implementation of prohibition, this revenue stream has completely stopped and stands in contrast to the national trend.
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