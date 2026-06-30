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You drink, states earn crores: Liquor tax numbers reveal surprising gains

Alcohol taxes continue to form a major part of state revenues, with variations in collections across regions. Recent data also shows differences between high-performing states and those with slower growth in excise earnings.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 05:47 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 05:47 AM IST
You drink, states earn crores: Liquor tax numbers reveal surprising gains
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