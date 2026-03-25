You might lose your LPG connection — Unless you do this one thing within 3 months

New Delhi: Indians living in areas where piped natural gas has been laid to their doorstep will no longer be able to keep their LPG cylinders indefinitely. The government has drawn a hard line: switch to PNG within three months of being notified, or the cooking gas supply to your home will be cut off.

The order, issued on March 24 under the Essential Commodities Act, marks one of the most direct interventions in household fuel choice that India has seen in years. It is driven by two converging pressures — a genuine LPG supply crunch caused by the war in West Asia, and a long-standing policy goal of expanding piped gas networks across urban and semi-urban India.

What Triggered This

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India sources a significant portion of its LPG from the Gulf region. The ongoing conflict there has damaged liquefaction facilities and kept the Strait of Hormuz under pressure, squeezing supply lines that millions of Indian kitchens depend on.

With imported LPG becoming harder to secure, the government is now actively trying to redirect available cylinders away from cities that already have pipeline infrastructure and toward regions that have no alternative.

The logic is straightforward: if your neighbourhood has a gas pipeline running to it, there is no reason — from the government's perspective — for your household to continue consuming LPG that could serve someone without any pipeline access at all.

What the Order Actually Says

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas notified the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026, which lays out both the infrastructure push and the consumer obligations that come with it.

On the household side, the order is unambiguous. Once an authorised entity — meaning a licensed gas distribution company — notifies a household that piped natural gas is available at their address, a three-month clock starts ticking.

If the household does not apply for and obtain a PNG connection within that window, the oil marketing company will stop supplying LPG to that address.

There is one carve-out. If a piped connection is genuinely not feasible — due to building structure, layout, or technical constraints — the authorised entity can issue a no-objection certificate allowing LPG supply to continue. The entity must document the reasons for infeasibility and is required to withdraw the NOC as soon as a connection becomes viable.

The same three-month cut-off applies to housing societies as a whole. If the management or body controlling access to a residential complex refuses to allow pipeline laying on its premises, oil marketing companies will stop LPG supply to all households in that complex three months after a notice is issued.

The Infrastructure Side of the Order

The order does not just push consumers — it puts equal pressure on the system responsible for building and connecting pipelines. Public authorities receiving right-of-way applications must respond within prescribed deadlines.

If they do not, the permission is considered automatically granted. Authorities are also barred from charging fees beyond what the order specifies, closing a common avenue for delay and rent-seeking that has historically slowed pipeline rollouts.

For housing complexes, building managers must grant access within three working days. Last-mile connectivity — the final stretch of pipeline that actually reaches a kitchen — must be completed within 48 hours of access being granted. Applications for connectivity in such areas cannot be rejected outright.

Where disputes arise over land access, designated officers with powers equivalent to a civil court can intervene and grant right of way. Authorised distribution entities have four months from the date of approval to begin physical pipeline laying. Failure to meet that deadline can result in penalties, including the loss of their exclusive area licence.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has been appointed as the nodal agency overseeing the entire rollout — tracking approvals, flagging rejections, and monitoring compliance across the country.

Why PNG, and Why Now

Piped natural gas has several advantages over LPG that the government is keen to amplify in the current environment. It is supplied continuously through underground pipelines, removing the need to book refills, wait for deliveries, or store pressurised cylinders at home.

It is also sourced domestically to a larger degree and through a more diversified import basket, making it less vulnerable to the kind of Gulf-specific supply shock currently squeezing LPG availability.

Oil Secretary Neeraj Mittal, commenting on the order, framed it as turning a supply crisis into a structural opportunity — using the pressure of shortage to push forward infrastructure expansion that the government has been trying to accelerate for years.

What This Means for Households



For most urban consumers, the practical message is simple: if a gas company knocks on your door and tells you that a piped connection is available, take it seriously. The three-month deadline is not a suggestion.

For housing societies, the implications are broader. A management committee that blocks pipeline access — whether out of inertia, procedural caution, or active resistance — is now potentially exposing every resident in the complex to a loss of cooking gas supply. That is a significant shift in accountability.

For households in areas without pipeline connectivity, nothing changes for now. LPG supply continues as before. The order targets only those locations where the infrastructure already exists or is being actively laid.