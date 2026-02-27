Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3021734https://zeenews.india.com/economy/young-salaried-indians-to-drive-consumer-durables-market-to-rs-3-lakh-crore-by-2029-3021734.html
NewsBusinessEconomyYoung salaried Indians to drive consumer durables market to Rs 3 lakh crore by 2029
SALARY

Young salaried Indians to drive consumer durables market to Rs 3 lakh crore by 2029

Around 74 per cent of Gen Z consumers use EMIs or ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ options. Product features ranked as the top decision driver for 68 per cent of buyers, followed by reviews at 61 per cent, price at 59 per cent and warranty at 55 per cent.

|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 11:36 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Young salaried Indians to drive consumer durables market to Rs 3 lakh crore by 2029

New Delhi: As India’s consumer durables market is expected to grow at an 11 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), reaching Rs 3 lakh crore by 2029, India’s salaried class, especially young professionals, will be the driving force of the sector, a report said on Friday. 

The report from GI Group Holding said that young professionals account for 37 per cent of fast‑moving consumer durables sales and nearly 45 per cent of financed purchases.

Around 74 per cent of Gen Z consumers use EMIs or ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ options. Product features ranked as the top decision driver for 68 per cent of buyers, followed by reviews at 61 per cent, price at 59 per cent and warranty at 55 per cent.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Around 73 per cent of buyers continue to opt for value‑for‑money choices, but nearly 70 per cent are willing to invest in mid‑tier or premium products when performance justifies the spend," the report said.

Women remained the driving force of aspiration-led upgrades, as 61 per cent reported more aspirational purchases. Replacement is accelerating as 46 per cent of consumers replace durables every 2–3 years, and 63 per cent often switch brands while upgrading, it added.

Consequently, buying experience, post-purchase support, and service reliability are emerging as critical differentiators in a market where upgrade intent remains consistently high.

“The next wave is smart living, with 42 per cent already owning at least one smart device, and 67 per cent say their next purchase will be smart enabled,” the report said.

“The findings highlight the necessity of personnel training, immersive retail experiences, excellent post-purchase assistance, and further expansion through PLI programmes," said Sonal Arora, Country Manager, GI Group Holding.

Businesses that adjust to these shifts can create flexible, creative, and customer-focused strategies to satisfy the needs of India's growing middle class, Arora added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan shares first glimpse of son Farwaan from Mecca trip
Ikkis
Ikkis on OTT: When and where to watch Agastya Nanda’s film online
India vs South Africa
Why IND vs WI Super 8 clash is a direct shootout for T20 WC 2026 semis spot?
rashmika mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Celebs shower love
UP CM Yogi Adithyanath
Japan: UP CM Yogi visits advanced hydrogen plant in Yamanashi
Afghanistan
Pakistan suffers massive damage as Afghanistan launches retaliatory strike
India vs South Africa
T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek, Hardik star as India thrash Zimbabwe by 72 runs
PM Modi Israel visit
PM Modi’s Israel visit sparks political debate, Opp raises Gaza concerns
mens ties
Stylish Men’s Ties To Elevate Formal Looks
Modi Israel visit
Mehbooba Mufti slams PM Modi for 'hugging Criminal' Netanyahu