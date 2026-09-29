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  • /YouTube added over Rs 18,000 crore to India’s GDP, supported 960,000 full-time equivalent jobs: Report

YouTube added over Rs 18,000 crore to India’s GDP, supported 960,000 full-time equivalent jobs: Report

The report, based on research conducted by Oxford Economics, found that the platform’s ecosystem generated employment opportunities across a wide range of creative and technical professions, including cinematographers, sound engineers, scriptwriters and production specialists.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 08:57 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 08:57 PM IST
YouTube added over Rs 18,000 crore to India’s GDP, supported 960,000 full-time equivalent jobs: Report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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YouTube added over Rs 18,000 crore to India’s GDP, supported 960,000 full-time equivalent jobs: Report
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