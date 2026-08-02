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‘Z’ shareholders approve fund-raising, ESOP allotment resolutions with requisite majority

The approval will further enable the company to accelerate its growth plans and enhance long-term value creation, in an increasingly competitive and evolving entertainment landscape,  said 'Z'.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 09:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 09:34 PM IST
‘Z’ shareholders approve fund-raising, ESOP allotment resolutions with requisite majority

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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‘Z’ shareholders approve fund-raising, ESOP allotment resolutions with requisite majority
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