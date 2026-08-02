/‘Z’ shareholders approve fund-raising, ESOP allotment resolutions with requisite majority

New Delhi: Leading Content & Technology Powerhouse, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. ('Z') on confirmed that, the company secured the requisite support of its shareholders for the resolution to issue fully convertible warrants to a promoter group entity on a preferential basis in an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) conducted on 31 July 2026.
"The shareholders have also approved the resolutions to implement the ‘Truly Yours’ Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) for the Human Capital of ‘Z’ and its subsidiary companies. The approval secured for all the resolutions, marks a firm step forward for the Company in strengthening its financial foundation to pursue value-accretive opportunities and build a robust trajectory for the future," said 'Z' in a release.
The company said it garnered unequivocal support from its shareholders, reinforcing their confidence in the Company’s strategic growth aspirations and its ability to generate higher value going forward. The approval will further enable ‘Z’ to accelerate its growth plans and enhance long-term value creation, in an increasingly competitive and evolving entertainment landscape. With access to higher growth capital, the Company will invest in amplifying its new strategic growth avenues and enhance the capabilities within its existing business segments, the company has added.
Further to the approval received from the shareholders, ‘Z’ will issue 24,94,85,563 warrants to promoter group entity on a preferential basis, at Rs. 126 per warrant. The promoters will invest Rs. 3143.5 crores in the Company, eventually elevating the total promoter shareholding to 23.79%. The Company will also implement the ‘Truly Yours’ Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) by granting 3,74,22,835 stock options to eligible employees of ‘Z’ and its subsidiary companies, having face value of Re 1 each, in one or more tranches.
"The approval of the key resolutions further reinforces the shareholders’ confidence in the Company’s long-term potential, ensuring leadership continuity with enhanced promoter skin in the game. The trust reposed by the shareholders serves as a firm testament to the Board and management team’s ability to ensure higher value-generation in the future. It also enables the Human Capital to participate meaningfully in the Company’s growth journey, as true co-owners. The ESOP framework aligns the growth ambitions of the Company’s talent with the long-term shareholder aspirations to ensure sustained value-creation for all stakeholders," said a company statement.
Expressing his gratitude towards the shareholders, R. Gopalan, Chairman, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “This approval is a clear reflection of the shareholders’ belief in the Company and its management. I am grateful to the shareholders for expressing their whole-hearted support towards the Company’s strategic growth path. The Board’s decision and the subsequent shareholder approval, to enhance the foundation and resilience of the Company through promoter fund infusion, will further enable ‘Z’ to stay ahead of competition and generate higher value for all its stakeholders. I would also like to thank the shareholders for recognizing the immense contributions of ‘Z’s Human Capital and approving the Employee Stock Option Plan, that will only spur higher innovation and accountability to drive the Company forward. The Board firmly believes that robust growth capital coupled with enhanced promoter alignment, will serve as key enablers in ensuring long-term profitability in a dynamic business environment. With the approval of the key resolutions, the Company is on a furthermore solid footing to execute its future growth plans effectively.”
In its previous meetings, 'Z' said, the Board of Directors had reviewed the Company’s growth plans for the future. During the meetings, the Board also deliberated upon the strategic alternatives to be undertaken in order to enhance the Company’s financial foundation, by enabling access to greater growth capital and ensuring long-term leadership continuity.
"Post a thorough and careful evaluation of all points, the Board had approved the enhancement of promoter shareholding and additional fund infusion to strengthen the Company’s capabilities to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving landscape. The whole-hearted support received from the shareholders on the above-mentioned decisions of the Board, enables the Company to take the necessary steps forward to achieve its strategic growth ambitions," added 'Z'.
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