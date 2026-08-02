/‘Z’ shareholders approve fund-raising, ESOP allotment resolutions with requisite majority

Expressing his gratitude towards the shareholders, R. Gopalan, Chairman, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “This approval is a clear reflection of the shareholders’ belief in the Company and its management. I am grateful to the shareholders for expressing their whole-hearted support towards the Company’s strategic growth path. The Board’s decision and the subsequent shareholder approval, to enhance the foundation and resilience of the Company through promoter fund infusion, will further enable ‘Z’ to stay ahead of competition and generate higher value for all its stakeholders. I would also like to thank the shareholders for recognizing the immense contributions of ‘Z’s Human Capital and approving the Employee Stock Option Plan, that will only spur higher innovation and accountability to drive the Company forward. The Board firmly believes that robust growth capital coupled with enhanced promoter alignment, will serve as key enablers in ensuring long-term profitability in a dynamic business environment. With the approval of the key resolutions, the Company is on a furthermore solid footing to execute its future growth plans effectively.”