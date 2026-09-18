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'Z' shareholders approve reappointment of 5 directors at 44th AGM

The boardroom leadership's reinstatement reflects the backing of shareholders and their decisive vote of confidence in the board's governance, said 'Z'.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByReema Sharma
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 11:31 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
'Z' shareholders approve reappointment of 5 directors at 44th AGM

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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