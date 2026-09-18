'Z' shareholders approve reappointment of 5 directors at 44th AGM

The company further said, over the last financial year, the Board has taken significant efforts in line with the Company’s growth aspirations to build robust internal processes that enhance governance frameworks, refine oversight mechanisms, drive greater accountability and provide strategic guidance to the management team that enabled it to garner a higher share in the Attention Economy. Leveraging the rich and diverse experience of each member, the Board has played a pivotal role in enabling the Company to capitalize on value-accretive opportunities. Through regular engagement with the management team, the Board has also identified the need to enhance the Company’s financial foundation and guide the strategic capital allocation steps to ensure prudent oversight.