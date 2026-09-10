/Zee Business Bond Tokenization Summit 2026: Tokenization has potential to repeat UPI-like success, can place India as global digital asset powerhouse

New Delhi: Just as UPI's massive success put India on the global map for digital payments, tokenization has the potential to make the country a world leader once again in the digital asset space, said global fintech expert at the Zee Business Bond Tokenization Summit 2026.
Organised in Mumbai on September 9, the Summit saw the country’s finance, policy and technology leaders come together to discuss the future of bond tokenization.
Speaking at the event, Tejinder Virk, Co-founder and CEO of Blockmaze, explained in detail how tokenization is going to completely change the ways of investing in India in the times to come.
“UPI taught how to transfer money, Tokenization will teach how to invest,” Virk stated.
From lesser than 400 monthly transactions since inception, India's UPI grew to process 2,600 crore (26 billion) transactions in July alone. This single monthly figure accounts for more than 50% of all digital payments globally, with the technology now active in over 10 countries.
The success of UPI lied in its simplicity. It completely bridged the gap between rural villages and modern cities. A farmer in a remote village can today instantly transfer even a meager amount of money to his relative sitting across another state in the country.
UPI showed the world how fast money can be transferred from one place to another, whereas tokenization will determine how fast money can be invested in any asset or project.
Virk compared the digital payment movement with Crypto. Even after 12 years of existence, why is the digital asset lagging? There was a lot of buzz about crypto assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum among others. Despite that, the total value of the global crypto market today is less than 3 trillion dollars, signifying that it is not even half a percent of the world's total assets.
According to Tejinder Virk, the biggest reason behind crypto's inability to grow was the lack of legal recognition.
“You sent a digital token to someone in 5 seconds via blockchain. This is called Technical Finality. If a token has been issued on a piece of land or a bond, then along with receiving the token in 5 seconds, did the legal ownership rights and government registry of that asset also transfer to your name in 5 seconds?,” asked Vrik.
Until government rules and legal recognition are coupled with blockchain technology, the real benefit of tokenization will not be realized, he said.
Blockmaze tokenized ecosystem
Virk shared that his company 'Blockmaze' has developed the world's largest tokenized ecosystem by complying with government regulations across the globe. He said, Blockmaze has received a Guinness World Record as the world's largest legally regulated blockchain ecosystem.
This network is registered and licensed under government rules in 42 countries of the world (Europe, Middle East, North America, Mauritius etc.).
Blockmaze has tokenized 70% of the world's stock markets (assets worth approximately 100 trillion dollars), where the legal settlement of a trade is completed in less than 6 seconds without any middlemen.
Easy investment for NRIs
Indians living in Gulf countries (GCC) send around 135 billion dollars to India every year. Indians living abroad want to invest in the country's progress, but opening an account and getting KYC done in the Indian stock market takes months. Through tokenization, they will be able to legally invest directly in India's infrastructure or projects like water pipelines without any delay.
If a green infrastructure project is built in Mumbai or government institutions like REC issue tokenized bonds, investors from all over the world can directly put money into India under safe and legal regulations.
Inside Blockmaze's blockchain, all government rules such as KYC, stamp duty, and STT are already integrated through coding. Because of this, there is no scope for any kind of fraud or tax evasion, said Vrik.
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