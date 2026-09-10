/Zee Business Bond Tokenization Summit 2026: Tokenized bonds make investing cheap, experts seek clarity on regularization

New Delhi: The Zee Business Bond Tokenization Summit 2026 organised in Mumbai on September 9 saw the country’s finance, policy and technology leaders come together to discuss the future of bond tokenization. Financial experts explored how real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and digital bonds can reshape India's financial landscape and democratize passive income for retail investors.
At the penultimate panel discussion focused mainly upon strong frameworks, safeguard and investor protection, CA Sonu Jain of Tikka dwelled upon the fate of digital bonds that rest on the regulatory environment setting the tone for investors.
Tikka said, when evaluating a tokenized financial asset, summarizing the entire landscape into a single question is nearly impossible. He added, given the complexity of the technology and its underlying risks everything ultimately boils down to one fundamental query for compliance experts. It is, whether this is legally secure. Also, who is held responsible if something goes wrong?
Speaking from a compliance perspective, Tikka highlighted that the industry is not inventing an entirely new financial instrument.
“The core asset remains a bond; tokenization simply upgrades the underlying technology dictating how the transaction happens. While the ultimate economic benefit for the user stays the same, changing the delivery mechanism introduces a completely new web of legal and technical accountabilities,” he explained.
Tikka also highlighted the REC Pilot to understand the current state of play. Jain said, the recent pilot bond issuance by state-owned REC Limited reveals the current regulatory vacuum.
"We call it a pilot because it is not yet operating within a fully regulated environment—the kind of environment that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approves for standard public offerings (IPOs)," Jain explained.
Without a SEBI-approved framework, these digital assets exist in an experimental zone.
“This is precisely why pilot projects are critical: they serve as stress tests. They allow compliance officers and regulators to observe exactly how blockchains perform, how custodians handle digital ownership, how counter-parties react, and crucially, at which specific stage a technical or legal glitch might occur,” he added.
He also cited an example where, for the ordinary retail investor, this backend technology shift has led to massive, tangible implications.
He gave an instance of a minimum ticket size of Rs 10 lakh when one was historically entering the corporate bond market. He explained, how breaking the asset down into tiny digital units, tokenization has democratized the access.
“Investors can buy into bonds using thousands or even hundreds of rupees, mirroring the simplicity and fractional accessibility of buying a mutual fund,” said Tikka.
He however pointed out that despite the clear benefits of cheaper entry points, the ultimate success of digital bonds depends entirely on how the final regulations are framed.
Tokenization introduces a new method of digital ownership. It brings distinct technical risks. He also highlighted the need for investors need to know exactly which counter-parties will be held legally responsible.
“Until regulators lock in these clear lines of accountability and legal backing, the tokenized bond market will remain a powerful technology waiting for its official rules of the road,” Tikka said.
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