/Zee Media kicks off on a Strong FY27 start; CEO Raktim Das outlines digital-first strategy

New Delhi: Zee Media Corporation Ltd is marching into a highly promising future, the company's CEO Raktim Das has said. In a candid chat with Zee Business Managing Editor Anil Singhvi, Das said that Zee Media has commenced fiscal year 2027 with strong momentum by prioritizing a digital-first strategy and a deep focus on youth culture.
Das shared how aggressive investments in cutting-edge digital platforms, advanced technology, high-impact content are fueling a powerful turnaround. He added that innovative new revenue streams have also aided in accelerating financial growth.
Zee Media Corporation Ltd FY27 strong start
The company reported operating revenue of Rs 190.85 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, up 4.7 percent from Rs 182.36 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, revenue increased by around 21 per cent, according to the management.
Operating expenditure stood at Rs 174.59 crore, resulting in an EBITDA of Rs 16.26 crore. The company had reported an operating loss of Rs 11 crore in the previous quarter. Its net loss also narrowed to Rs 12 crore from Rs 26 crore.
Advertising remained key revenue driver
Advertising remained the key revenue driver during the quarter. Advertising revenue rose 47.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 179.71 crore from Rs 121.66 crore in Q1 FY26. Subscription revenue increased 9.9 per cent to Rs 11.14 crore from Rs 10.13 crore.
CEO Raktim Das reckoned that this powerful financial turnaround is just the beginning. He said that a dynamic new content strategy, seamless synergy between broadcast and digital networks, and brilliant new revenue streams are significant moves that have helped the company break far beyond traditional advertising boundaries.
Das said Zee Media is moving towards an "omnichannel news brand strategy", under which the company aims to engage audiences across television, mobile and other screens.
"The transformation will be led by technology adoption in the newsroom," Das said, adding that the company has already made some initial interventions and expects to undertake more such changes going forward.
Need to break traditional dependence on advertising
Das also emphasized the need to break the industry's traditional dependence on advertising. He explained that the approach can translate into reality by unlocking highly lucrative new revenue streams. He also stressed upon the fact that the future of content monetization lies in rapid expansion—driving explosive growth through premium branded content, high-impact live events, and pioneering entries into untapped markets. This also includes exploring a high-value average revenue per user (ARPU)-based model, he said.
Das said the company's digital business is already making a larger contribution to overall revenue than in previous quarters.
He further added that Zee Media is revolutionizing its ad strategy by acting as an "extended arm" for brands. He further said that by combining digital and broadcast power the company build more sustainable advertising relationships.
Das said, Zee Media is integrating its digital and broadcast operations to leverage a 50-million-user base. He said that there is a significant potential into monetising through a subscription model --particularly for its premium Zee Business platform. The company, he believes, can convert 1 percent of its digital users can create a significant new revenue stream.
Zee News, WION and regional channels
Das outlined four key areas for the next phase of growth.
The first is strengthening its marquee brands, including Zee News and Zee Business. For Zee News, the focus will remain on trust, relevance and greater audience participation in content creation.
The second is WION, which Das described as India's first global news channel. The company is looking to expand the brand's presence across both domestic and international markets.
The third focus area is Zee Media's regional portfolio. Das said the company sees an opportunity to combine broadcast and digital offerings and increase monetisation from regional advertising markets.
The fourth is the digital business, where the company plans to expand its user base and develop revenue streams beyond traditional digital advertising.
Zee Bharat with focus on younger audiences
Das said, by transforming Zee Bharat into a "social-first, digital-native, 24x7 streaming youth culture news brand," Zee Media has successfully captured younger viewers. Additionally, in order to tap their distinct habits, the channel completely repositioned traditional layouts. 70 percent of Zee Bharat's programming runtime is non-news/lifestyle content and 30 percent is news content, he added.
Leveraging artificial intelligence
Das said that Zee Media very upbeat on artificial intelligence. He said, the company is leveraging AI beyond basic newsroom and is on path to build an in-house "digital brain" and intelligence warehouse that can cater to wider news ecosystem.
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