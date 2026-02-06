Zee Real Heroes Award 2026: Groww COO Harsh Jain shares why solving real problems matters more than valuation

ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026: The fourth edition of the Zee Real Heroes Awards was hosted in grand style at Fairmont Mumbai, bringing together inspiring changemakers from across the country. The event celebrated and honoured distinguished personalities for their outstanding contributions in fields such as innovation, business, healthcare, entertainment and the arts, recognising those who are making a meaningful impact on society.

The day-long event honoured the ‘Real Heroes of India’ — individuals whose work has created a lasting impact on society. It brought together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers and members of the media under one roof, with the special Samvad segment encouraging meaningful conversations and exchange of ideas.

Sharing his excitement and gratitude at being part of the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2026, Harsh Jain, Co-Founder and COO of Groww (Billionbrains Garage Ventures), reflected on what truly defines success for him. He said, “When we saw a problem and tried to build a solution, we never thought about how big the company would become or what valuation it would reach. Even today, valuation doesn’t matter that much, because the real value comes from how relevant a problem you are able to solve in people’s lives.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He further shared, “I was 32 years old when we started the company. The biggest problem we realised was that, as a country, Indians are very good at saving money. But when those savings are not invested in the right place, people don’t realise the loss they are facing. That was the biggest pain point for us. We would see people around us earning good salaries, yet they were not participating in mutual funds or stocks. There was a huge friction. Many believed investing was complicated, meant only for the elite in Mumbai, or something only rich people could do. Solving this problem became our biggest motivation.”

About Zee Real Heroes Awards

The Zee Real Heroes Awards is a platform that brings together thought leaders, achievers, policymakers and members of the media fraternity under one roof. Through its special Samvaad segment, the event promotes meaningful conversations on leadership during times of change, innovation, and the power of authentic storytelling in building a progressive India.

Over the years, the platform has honoured several prominent personalities, including Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan and Pankaj Tripathi, as well as inspiring changemakers like Navdeep Singh, among many others from across the country.

The initiative reflects Zee Media’s commitment to nation-building journalism by celebrating real stories of perseverance, courage and achievement — stories that continue to inspire millions across India.