Zee Real Heroes Awards 2026: ‘The world will have to yield before India…’ Baba Ramdev calls US trade deal a reflection of India’s strength

The fourth edition of ‘Zee Samvaad with Real Heroes’ is being held in Mumbai today, February 6, 2026. The event saw the presence of several prominent personalities from politics, entertainment and sports. It was hosted by lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev also joined him on stage, where they discussed a range of topics including the India–US trade agreement and the changing global order. During the conversation, Baba Ramdev also targeted the Opposition.

‘The World Will Have to Yield Before India…’

Manoj Muntashir asked Baba Ramdev about the recent India–US trade agreement. Responding to the question, Baba Ramdev said, “I don’t see it merely as India’s achievement, but as India’s strength. Whether it is Trump or any other global power, they will ultimately have to yield before India. This is the power of India’s market. It is the strength of India’s millions of people — and also America’s compulsion.”

He added that if Trump wants to control inflation in the United States, reducing tariffs becomes a necessity. According to him, that necessity reflects India’s growing strength. Baba Ramdev further said that no country can become a superpower by ignoring India, and that India itself is the next superpower. He remarked that if others choose to approach India first, they would be welcomed respectfully.

Is the Reduction from 50% to 18% Tariff India’s Victory?

Responding to the question, Baba Ramdev said that as India moves forward, some people — whom he described as immature in their political thinking and lacking a clear vision for the country — continue to question such developments. However, he stressed that India is progressing rapidly across sectors, whether it is agriculture, manufacturing, science and technology, innovation and invention-driven creation, healthcare, education, or future research initiatives.

He added that India is strong in terms of natural resources, land, scientific capability, climate, knowledge, cultural depth, and the spirit of hard work and determination. According to him, with this strength and momentum, not just Trump or America, but the entire world will eventually have to acknowledge and bow before India’s rise.

Opposition Says India Has ‘Knelt Down’

Manoj Muntashir asked Baba Ramdev about the Opposition’s claim that India had “knelt down” and that key decisions related to India would now be taken by Trump. Responding to this, Ramdev said that if Trump raises tariffs, he can also reduce them. He added that Prime Minister Modi is acting with patience, as Trump can change his stance at any time.

Ramdev further remarked that Trump has a tendency to stay in the headlines. He said the global order is now changing and that India will have to maintain a balance in its relations with China. He also stated that although some Muslims in India may criticise Prime Minister Modi, many of the world’s most influential Muslim leaders respect him — which, according to Ramdev, reflects the Prime Minister’s diplomatic success.