ZEPTO

Zepto Delivery Agent Assaults Bengaluru Businessman Outside Home, Skull Injury Reported- Watch Video

Zepto Recent Controversy: A Bengaluru-based businessman Shashank later alleged that the attack left him with a fractured lower eyelid and a suspected skull injury.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: May 25, 2025, 11:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Zepto Delivery Agent Assaults Bengaluru Businessman Outside Home, Skull Injury Reported- Watch Video Image Credit: Social Media/X

Zepto Recent Controversy: In a concerning incident, a Zepto delivery agent allegedly assaulted a 30-year-old businessman outside his home in Judges Colony, Basaveshwaranagar, Bengaluru. The incident reportedly took place on the afternoon of May 21 following a disagreement over a Zepto order., reportedly due to an address mismatch. The entire drama was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral after the footage surfaced online.  

The CCTV footage clearly shows the accused blowing punches on the customer, identified as Shashank. The accused has been identified as Vishnuvardhan.  In the video, a woman is seen interacting with the Zepto delivery agent and receiving the parcel. Soon after she enters the house, Shashank appears and confronts the delivery agent. A verbal exchange quickly escalates into a physical altercation.

A Bengaluru-based businessman Shashank later alleged that the attack left him with a fractured lower eyelid and a suspected skull injury. However, the medical professionals have advised surgery if his condition does not improve within a week. 

Amid mounting public criticism, Zepto released a statement on Instagram, saying, “We deeply regret what happened and are investigating the matter. We are taking necessary actions and will continue to support the affected customer.”

The police have registered a case against Vishnuvardhan under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation is currently in progress.

