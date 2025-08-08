Zepto Joins Blinkit With 10-Minute Medicine Delivery Service In THESE Cities

New Delhi: Zepto has stepped into the online pharmacy space with the launch of Zepto Pharmacy, promising to deliver essential medicines in just 10 minutes. The launch comes just after rival Blinkit rolled out its own prescription medicine delivery service in select areas last week.

Where are the services available?

The service is currently available in select parts of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad, expanding the quick commerce startup’s reach beyond instant grocery delivery.

Aadit Palicha, CEO of Zepto, shared the news on LinkedIn, saying the service had been in the works for over a year. “The team has worked tirelessly to perfect the customer experience, supply chain, and compliance at a small scale,” he wrote, adding that the company will expand this vertical gradually due to the complexities of the pharmaceutical category.

iFrom Startup to Rs 11,110 Crore in Revenue

Zepto’s revenue jumped 150 per cent in FY25 to Rs 11,110 crore (~1.3 billion dollars), up from Rs 4,454 crore in FY24, according to regulatory filings reviewed by Entrackr. Co-founder Aadit Palicha credited the surge to disciplined expansion, stronger unit economics, and a sharper focus on contribution margins.

In FY24, the company posted losses of Rs ,248 crore, spending Rs 1.29 to earn every Rs 1 in revenue. However, FY25 saw losses reportedly cut in half, thanks to better fill rates and operational efficiencies. Palicha also shared that Zepto has reached an annualised gross order value (GOV) of 3 billion dollars.