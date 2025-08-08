Advertisement
ZEPTO MEDICINE DELIVERY

Zepto Joins Blinkit With 10-Minute Medicine Delivery Service In THESE Cities

Zepto has launched a new 10-minute medicine delivery service in select cities, expanding beyond its quick grocery deliveries. 

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
Zepto Joins Blinkit With 10-Minute Medicine Delivery Service In THESE CitiesImage Credit: AaditPalicha/LinkedIn

New Delhi: Zepto has stepped into the online pharmacy space with the launch of Zepto Pharmacy, promising to deliver essential medicines in just 10 minutes. The launch comes just after rival Blinkit rolled out its own prescription medicine delivery service in select areas last week. 

Where are the services available?

The service is currently available in select parts of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad, expanding the quick commerce startup’s reach beyond instant grocery delivery.

Aadit Palicha, CEO of Zepto, shared the news on LinkedIn, saying the service had been in the works for over a year. “The team has worked tirelessly to perfect the customer experience, supply chain, and compliance at a small scale,” he wrote, adding that the company will expand this vertical gradually due to the complexities of the pharmaceutical category.

iFrom Startup to Rs 11,110 Crore in Revenue

Zepto’s revenue jumped 150 per cent in FY25 to Rs 11,110 crore (~1.3 billion dollars), up from Rs 4,454 crore in FY24, according to regulatory filings reviewed by Entrackr. Co-founder Aadit Palicha credited the surge to disciplined expansion, stronger unit economics, and a sharper focus on contribution margins.

In FY24, the company posted losses of Rs ,248 crore, spending Rs 1.29 to earn every Rs 1 in revenue. However, FY25 saw losses reportedly cut in half, thanks to better fill rates and operational efficiencies. Palicha also shared that Zepto has reached an annualised gross order value (GOV) of 3 billion dollars.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Anupama Jha

Anupama Jha is a dedicated and passionate journalist specialising in the business section. With a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of the financial world, she helps readers navigate the... Read more

