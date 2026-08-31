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Zomato bans analogue dairy dishes on platform amid FSSAI action

The company said the move is aimed at strengthening transparency and food quality for consumers, and warned that restaurants failing to comply with its requirements could be removed from the platform.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 04:21 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 04:21 PM IST
Zomato bans analogue dairy dishes on platform amid FSSAI action

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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