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  • /Zomato introduces additional cash-on-delivery charge; ranges from Rs 5 to Rs 20

Zomato introduces additional cash-on-delivery charge; ranges from Rs 5 to Rs 20

The decision comes as the company seeks to monetise payment methods amid intensifying competition. As per IANS, app screenshots showed the charge commonly at Rs 5, though in some cases users were billed Rs 7 or as much as Rs 20, according to multiple reports.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 06:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 06:11 PM IST
Zomato introduces additional cash-on-delivery charge; ranges from Rs 5 to Rs 20

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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