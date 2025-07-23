Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal Gets Rs 2,000 Crore Richer In 48 Hours — Here’s How

New Delhi: Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal is back in the spotlight this time for a massive surge in his wealth. In just two days, his net worth jumped by Rs 2,000 crore, as per ET report. All thanks to a sharp rally in the shares of Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit. The company’s stock soared over 21 per cent in 48 hours, touching a record high of Rs 311.60 on the NSE on Tuesday.

Deepinder Goyal’s net worth has now touched an estimated 1.9 billion dollars (around Rs 15,820 crore), as per Forbes’ real-time billionaire rankings. On the same day, shares of Eternal crossed the Rs 3 lakh crore market cap mark, making the company more valuable than big names like Wipro, Tata Motors, Nestlé, and Asian Paints.

The surge in Eternal’s shares didn’t just boost Blinkit—it also had a ripple effect on rival Swiggy, whose shares jumped over 7 per cent during the day.

Eternal’s shares surged over 21 per cent in just 48 hours, hitting a record high of Rs 311.60 on the NSE—adding Rs 2,000 crore to Deepinder Goyal’s wealth. Interestingly, this rally came even after the company reported a 90 per cent year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit for Q1FY26, falling to Rs 25 crore from Rs 253 crore last year. Despite the dip in profits, strong market sentiment pushed the stock to new highs right after the earnings release.