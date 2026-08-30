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12,000 girls, 108 nations, one lunar satellite; Mission ShakthiSAT gets PM's praise

The Prime Minister emphasised that the initiative is not just limited to urban centres but is reaching the most remote corners of the country.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 01:57 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 01:57 PM IST
12,000 girls, 108 nations, one lunar satellite; Mission ShakthiSAT gets PM's praise

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12,000 girls, 108 nations, one lunar satellite; Mission ShakthiSAT gets PM's praise
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