/15 days of only water: Woman left walking ‘like a penguin,’ doctors warn it may be permanent

A 31-year-old woman in China is facing what doctors are calling permanent walking difficulties after she went on a water-only diet for roughly two weeks in an attempt to lose weight fast.
She reportedly dropped 20 kg in that short span, but the price turned out to be far steeper than she expected.
She was eventually diagnosed with Wernicke's encephalopathy, a serious brain disorder caused by a severe deficiency of vitamin B1 and folic acid. Sun Guifang, a neurologist at the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University who treated her, described the case in some detail: confusion, memory lapses, trouble with eye movement, and a noticeably unsteady, waddling gait.
He said her walk now resembles that of a penguin, and warned that this particular symptom might not go away, even with treatment.
The woman reportedly told doctors she had been practising "bigu," an old Taoist fasting practice built on the idea that a person can sustain themselves on qi a kind of life energy instead of food.
It's a belief system with roots stretching back centuries, but as this case shows, the body doesn't run on belief alone.
Dr Sun didn't mince words about what caused this.
He pointed to the extreme diet itself, explaining that the body depends on regular, balanced meals to function properly, and that skipping food altogether or replacing it entirely with water starves the body of nutrients it simply cannot do without for long.
He also flagged something people chasing quick weight loss often overlook: a lot of what gets shed on crash diets isn't fat at all. It's water and muscle, which come back just as fast, if not faster, once normal eating resumes.
Wernicke's encephalopathy isn't unheard of in medical literature, though it's more commonly associated with chronic alcohol use, where thiamine absorption is disrupted over years.
What makes this case notable is that it happened in an otherwise healthy young woman, purely as a result of prolonged fasting a reminder that the condition doesn't discriminate by lifestyle, only by how starved the brain becomes of a nutrient it needs to keep functioning.
The case has been widely shared online as a cautionary tale, with doctors reiterating that severe calorie restriction, however well-intentioned, can carry consequences that outlast the diet itself by a long stretch.
This is a sensitive topic, and if you or someone you know is struggling with disordered eating or extreme dieting, it may help to talk to a doctor or a mental health professional.
I'm also happy to help point you toward relevant support resources if that would be useful.
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