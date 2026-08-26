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15 days of only water: Woman left walking ‘like a penguin,’ doctors warn it may be permanent

He also flagged something people chasing quick weight loss often overlook: a lot of what gets shed on crash diets isn't fat at all.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 03:53 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
15 days of only water: Woman left walking ‘like a penguin,’ doctors warn it may be permanent

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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15 days of only water: Woman left walking ‘like a penguin,’ doctors warn it may be permanent
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