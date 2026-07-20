For two years, Rajesh Lohar did everything right. He studied, he waited, he stayed ready.
And then, he says, a government form ruined it all in a matter of minutes.
Lohar, who lives in Ramda village under Hathiya panchayat in Chakradharpur block, West Singhbhum, had applied for the Field Worker recruitment exam conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
He says his admit card the one document that would let him walk into the exam hall didn't reach him until 2:59 pm on the day of the test.
By then, the shift he was supposed to sit for was already over.
There was no time to travel to the centre.
No time to even try. Two years of preparation, gone, because a piece of paper showed up too late.
Lohar isn't asking for sympathy.
He's asking a simple question: who's responsible for this?
It's not a small question either. Every year, lakhs of young people across Jharkhand pin their hopes on JSSC exams for a shot at a stable government job.
For most of them, an admit card feels like a formality something you download, print, and move on from.
But for Lohar, it became the very thing that decided whether two years of his life amounted to anything.
If his account is accurate, this isn't just a glitch in a system. It's a reminder of how fragile the whole process is for the people depending on it how one delay, one oversight, can cost someone a chance they've been working toward for years.
This also isn't the first time JSSC has faced this kind of scrutiny.
The commission has dealt with complaints before, including candidates protesting outside its Ranchi office over alleged malpractice during an earlier Combined Competitive Examination, a controversy serious enough that a committee had to be formed just to look into it.
So when something like this happens again, it's fair to ask whether enough has actually changed.
Was this a one-off mistake, or a sign that the system still isn't built to protect the people who rely on it most?
As of now, JSSC hasn't responded publicly to Lohar's allegations.
No explanation, no acknowledgment just silence, while one more aspirant is left wondering how a two-year wait ended in the space of a few minutes.
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