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2 years of preparation, 1 late admit card: Who's to blame? Asks JSSC aspirant

He says his admit card the one document that would let him walk into the exam hall didn't reach him until 2:59 pm on the day of the test.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 05:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 05:00 PM IST
2 years of preparation, 1 late admit card: Who's to blame? Asks JSSC aspirant

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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