2025 Nobel Prize In Physics Goes To Trio Unlocking Quantum Secrets In Electric Circuits

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis "for their discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunneling and energy quantization in an electric circuit."

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which announced the prize, highlighted that the laureates conducted a series of experiments demonstrating that the strange behaviors of the quantum realm can be manifested in a system large enough to hold in one’s hand.

According to the announcement, "Their superconducting electrical system was capable of tunneling between states as if passing through a solid barrier. They also showed that the system absorbed and emitted energy in discrete amounts, precisely as quantum mechanics predicts."

When you throw a ball at a wall, you can be sure it will bounce back at you.



You would be extremely surprised if the ball suddenly appeared on the other side of the wall. In quantum mechanics this type of phenomenon is called tunnelling and is exactly the type of phenomenon that… pic.twitter.com/dRBTzdS59C — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2025

Last year, the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton for their application of physics techniques to develop foundational methods in today’s advanced machine learning.

Hopfield developed an associative memory system capable of storing and reconstructing images and other data patterns, while Hinton created a technique that can automatically identify features in data, enabling the recognition of specific objects in images.

Earlier on Monday, the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2025 was awarded to Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi. They were honored for their groundbreaking discoveries in peripheral immune tolerance, a mechanism that allows the immune system to combat harmful microbes without attacking the body’s own cells.

Nobel Prizes are also awarded for outstanding contributions in chemistry, literature, and peace, each accompanied by a prize of 11 million Swedish kronor (approximately $1.2 million). Receiving this prestigious award brings recipients worldwide recognition that few scientists ever achieve.

The Nobel Prize was established by Alfred Nobel, a wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur, who stipulated in his will that the majority of his fortune be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind."

Winners are chosen by designated institutions according to category: the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences selects laureates for chemistry and physics; the Swedish Academy for literature; Karolinska Institute for physiology and medicine; and the Norwegian Parliament for the peace prize.

Additionally, the Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel was founded by Sweden’s central bank in 1968 during its 300th anniversary, and it also provides funds to the Nobel Foundation.