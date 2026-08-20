/26 days, 22 exams cancelled: Jharkhand students call off protest for two months

Students protesting alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations called off their 26-day agitation on Wednesday, August 19. The move comes after the state
government moved to cancel more than a score of past exams and ordered investigations into others.
The protesters have given the Hemant Soren-led government a two-month window to resolve the remaining issues, warning they would return to the streets if it does not.
The decision to suspend the stir came a day after the JMM-led government issued eight notifications, following a cabinet meeting on Monday, addressing recruitment examinations
conducted since 2014 by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), and outsourced testing agencies. In total, the
government cancelled 22 past examinations, put six more on hold pending inquiry into the agencies that conducted them, and placed 17 exams under investigation by the state
Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
Among the cancelled examinations is the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam — one of the protesters' central demands — along with all examinations conducted by
testing firm TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL).
The list of affected exams spans various editions of the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination and recruitment tests for posts including food safety officers, child
development project officers, food analysts, deputy director (prosecution), inspectors of factories and boilers, agriculture officers, geologists and chemists.
The government said the sweeping cancellations were necessary to restore public confidence in the recruitment system amid the allegations of malpractice.
Announcing the suspension at a press conference, JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan credited the discipline of protesting students and youth for forcing the government's hand.
He said the agitation, which began on July 29 at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, had already secured acceptance of reform-related demands in earlier rounds of talks, and
that Wednesday's notifications addressed the remaining demand for exam cancellations.
However, the Manch stopped short of declaring victory outright.
"We are now suspending the stir and giving a two-month ultimatum to the government to resolve the issues and conduct a fair probe into recruitment exam irregularities," a Manch
leader said. Spokesperson Piyush Kumar Singh warned that if the issues remain unresolved within that period, students would be forced to relaunch a "massive agitation."
Three protesters who had been on hunger strike Rupesh Kumar Pal, Sabita Kumari, and Rahul Kranti formally ended their 15-day fast on Wednesday.
They followed student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, of the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha, who had already ended a 16-day hunger strike on Monday night in the
presence of state ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari, after Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam and all TDPL-conducted
tests. Two other students, Rahul Kranti and Umme Habiba, had also broken their fasts that same night amid celebrations at the stadium.
The cancellations have triggered alarm among roughly 2,000 candidates who had cleared the JSSC-CGL exam and had already joined various state government departments.
Many marched from the state Secretariat to Birsa Chowk in Ranchi in protest against the blanket cancellation, arguing that legitimately selected candidates should not be penalised
for irregularities they had no part in.
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