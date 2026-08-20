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26 days, 22 exams cancelled: Jharkhand students call off protest for two months

The cancellations have triggered alarm among roughly 2,000 candidates who had cleared the JSSC-CGL exam and had already joined various state government departments.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 10:24 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 10:24 AM IST
26 days, 22 exams cancelled: Jharkhand students call off protest for two months

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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26 days, 22 exams cancelled: Jharkhand students call off protest for two months
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