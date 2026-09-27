/27 years, 6 exams, 8 Interviews: UP man finally becomes government teacher at 59

For Vijay Kumar Sharma, a resident of Badhwad village in Baghpat's Baraut area, the wait began in 1999. Twenty-seven years, dozens of exams and eight failed interviews later, it has finally ended. Sharma, now 59, has been selected as a Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in Sanskrit at an aided secondary school in neighbouring Shamli district. On September 22, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally handed him his appointment letter at a function held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.
Over nearly three decades, Sharma cleared the TGT written exam six times and the PGT written exam four times. Each time, he made it past the papers only to fall short at the interview stage a hurdle he faced on eight separate occasions without success.
Rather than giving up, he went back to his books after every setback.
His break finally came when the state dropped the interview round from this recruitment cycle altogether, leaving selection to be decided on written performance alone the one part of the process Sharma had never struggled with.
Through the years of attempts, Sharma held down a job as a private teacher at Doon Public School near Baraut, a position he has held since 2003.
According to the school's director, Prashant Jain, Sharma would teach students through the day and prepare for competitive exams in whatever time remained, balancing that routine with his family responsibilities.
Teaching runs in the family. Sharma's father, Lakshman Singh, was himself a government teacher. Of Sharma's five children, two sons are now serving with the Uttar Pradesh Police, and one of his three daughters has also cleared the selection process for a teaching post and is currently on the waiting list.
Sharma has said age should never be treated as a barrier to a goal, so long as the effort continues. At 59, on the verge of what would ordinarily be retirement age for most careers, he is instead just beginning his first day in a government classroom.
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