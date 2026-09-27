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27 years, 6 exams, 8 Interviews: UP man finally becomes government teacher at 59

 Sharma, now 59, has been selected as a Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in Sanskrit at an aided secondary school in neighbouring Shamli district. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 12:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
27 years, 6 exams, 8 Interviews: UP man finally becomes government teacher at 59

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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