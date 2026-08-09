/34 days and counting: Kerala LPST rank holders stage grass-eating protest over appointment delay

Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST) rank holders in Kerala staged an unusual protest outside the state Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, eating grass to express their anger over the government's continued delay in issuing appointment orders.
The agitation has now crossed 34 days.
Candidates who cleared the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) rank list have been camped outside the Secretariat for over a month, demanding that the government issue formal appointment orders without further delay.
After repeated rounds of peaceful protest failed to draw any response, the rank holders resorted to a more dramatic gesture on Saturday, sitting in a line with grass laid out on sheets of paper before them and eating it to drive home their desperation.
Visuals of the protest circulated widely on social media, showing the candidates going through with the act as onlookers and fellow protesters looked on.
Speaking to reporters, one of the protesting rank holders said there had been no positive response from the government despite more than a month of agitation.
The government had asked for two months to act, the protester said, without explaining why the process was taking so long. Candidates said they had tried several forms of protest already, all of which had gone unanswered.
The delay is tied to broader allegations of irregularities in Kerala PSC examinations, particularly around the evaluation process for Chief-level posts in the State Planning Board. I
n July, Kerala Police set up a Special Investigation Team, headed by Inspector General of Police S. Ajeetha Begum, to look into the allegations.
The state Home Department later handed the probe to the Crime Branch, citing the seriousness of the allegations and the need for a prompt inquiry.
Despite the SIT's formation, protesting rank holders say they remain unconvinced, arguing that the investigation has done little to address their core demand the release of appointment orders for candidates who have already qualified and secured a place on the rank list.
As of now, the state government has not announced a revised timeline for issuing appointments, and the protest outside the Secretariat continues.
With the agitation now well into its second month and no resolution in sight, pressure is expected to keep mounting on the Kerala PSC and the state government to act.
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