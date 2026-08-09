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34 days and counting: Kerala LPST rank holders stage grass-eating protest over appointment delay

Speaking to reporters, one of the protesting rank holders said there had been no positive response from the government despite more than a month of agitation.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 12:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 12:25 PM IST
34 days and counting: Kerala LPST rank holders stage grass-eating protest over appointment delay

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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