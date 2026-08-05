The student-led protest over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has now come to be represented by the story of Rahul Kranti Kumar, a 40-year-old aspirant who has spent years attempting to clear these exams without landing a government job.
The protesters have been holding an indefinite sit-in at Ranchi's stadium ground since July 29, with the agitation growing bigger by the day as students from across the state join in.
What began as a small gathering has since drawn support from political parties and civil society groups alike, with slogans like "Order CBI probe in JPSC" and "Long live Students
Unity" echoing through the protest site.
Kranti has been among the most vocal faces of the protest, repeatedly telling reporters that paper leaks in the JPSC have happened multiple times in the past, and that OMR sheets of candidates have allegedly been leaked this time around.
While Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a CID probe into the matter, Kranti and fellow protesters say they have no faith in it.
He has pointed out that past investigations into the JSSC-CGL paper leak did not result in any real action, and has expressed fear that the current probe could similarly be "covered up" after a few months once public attention fades.
For someone who has spent 40 years of his life years devoted to preparing for and attempting government recruitment exams without success the alleged irregularities represent more than just a procedural failure.
They reflect what protesters describe as a systemic pattern of exams being, leaving genuine aspirants like him with little to show for years of effort.
The core demands from the protest site remain unchanged:
Despite the CID probe ordered by the state government, protesters say the "lackadaisical attitude" of both the central and state governments has left students and aspirants demoralised.
With no clear resolution in sight, the protest and the frustration voiced by aspirants like Rahul Kranti Kumar show no signs of dying down.
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