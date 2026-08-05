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40 years old, still waiting for a government job: Rahul Kranti Kumar's hunger strike fuels JPSC-JSSC protest

While Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a CID probe into the matter, Kranti and fellow protesters say they have no faith in it.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 03:46 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 03:46 PM IST
40 years old, still waiting for a government job: Rahul Kranti Kumar's hunger strike fuels JPSC-JSSC protest

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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40 years old, still waiting for a government job: Rahul Kranti Kumar's hunger strike fuels JPSC-JSSC protest
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