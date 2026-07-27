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4,000 headmasters onboarded as Kerala launches 'digital square' for primary schools

The launch is part of a broader push by Kerala to modernise school education through technology.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 09:28 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 09:28 AM IST
4,000 headmasters onboarded as Kerala launches 'digital square' for primary schools

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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