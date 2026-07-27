/4,000 headmasters onboarded as Kerala launches 'digital square' for primary schools

The Kerala government has launched 'Digital Square,' a technology-driven initiative aimed at strengthening digital learning and creativity in primary schools.
Introduced by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) under the state's General Education Department, the programme forms part of the government's 100-day education action plan and aims to make classrooms more interactive and digitally inclusive.
The initiative centres on integrating technology into classroom teaching for students in lower and upper primary classes.
It's designed to build digital literacy from an early age, while encouraging self-learning, creativity and hands-on engagement through a range of educational tools and activities.
According to officials, the programme runs on Free and Open Source Software (FOSS), giving schools access to a comprehensive package of educational applications covering language learning, music, painting, animation, mathematics and other classroom activities.
The package also includes accessibility tools, ensuring students with disabilities can take part in digital learning on equal footing with their peers.
The programme was formally inaugurated by Kerala General Education Minister N. Samsudheen, who also launched a statewide orientation workshop for school heads as part of the rollout.
More than 4,000 headmasters and headmistresses from all 14 districts took part in the orientation through an interactive video conference, where they were briefed on the initiative's objectives and implementation strategy.
Officials say Digital Square is meant to promote gamified learning, strengthen digital competency among young learners, and build a more engaging classroom environment through technology.
The programme also encourages teachers to weave digital tools into regular instruction, helping students pick up essential technological skills alongside their traditional coursework.
The launch is part of a broader push by Kerala to modernise school education through technology.
Earlier this month, the state also unveiled ARISE (AI & Robotics Initiatives for School Education), a separate programme focused on introducing artificial intelligence and robotics into schools to prepare students with future-ready skills.
Together, Digital Square and ARISE are expected to strengthen Kerala's digital education ecosystem starting from the primary level.
Education officials believe the initiative will help narrow the digital divide, encourage innovation, and prepare students for an increasingly tech-driven world while keeping digital education accessible and inclusive across government schools statewide.
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