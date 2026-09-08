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5 lakh data SIMs for students: Haryana CM Saini's big digital education push

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday announced that the state government has approved the procurement of 5 lakh data SIM cards for students studying in Classes 10 to 12.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 02:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 02:45 PM IST
5 lakh data SIMs for students: Haryana CM Saini's big digital education push

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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