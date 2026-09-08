Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday announced that the state government has approved the procurement of 5 lakh data SIM cards for students studying in Classes 10 to 12.
The decision came during a meeting of the High-Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) chaired by the Chief Minister.
Speaking at the meeting, Saini said the state government continues to lay strong emphasis on providing quality and technical education to students, so that they are equipped with the skills demanded by the present times.
आज चंडीगढ़ में हाई पावर परचेज कमेटी (HPPC) की बैठक में प्रदेशहित से जुड़े कई महत्वपूर्ण फैसले लिए गए। इनमें कक्षा 10वीं से 12वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों के लिए 5 लाख टैबलेट और डेटा सिम की खरीद को मंजूरी एक महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय है।— Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) September 7, 2026
हमारा प्रयास है कि हरियाणा के हमारे बच्चों को आधुनिक… pic.twitter.com/XAXi5vkrn3
According to the Chief Minister, 5 lakh tablets are being provided to students of Classes 10 to 12 as part of this initiative, and the data SIM cards approved by the committee will be procured specifically to enable connectivity on these devices.
The meeting was attended by several senior functionaries of the state government, including Higher Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Cooperation and Tourism Minister Dr Arvind Sharma, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Arun Kumar Gupta, along with a number of senior officers.
Apart from the SIM card procurement, the committee also cleared the purchase of 220-volt tubular-type lead-acid batteries for the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited.
This includes five different battery types with varying capacities, among them 100 Ah, 200 Ah and 120 Ah batteries, as per an official release.
This latest move builds on Haryana's ongoing push toward digital education.
The state has earlier distributed 5 lakh tablets to students of Classes 10 to 12, installed digital boards in close to 40,000 classrooms, and set up 1,201 Information and Communication Technology labs across schools, as part of a broader effort to modernise the state's education system and align it with the goals of the National Education Policy.
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