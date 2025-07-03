5 Must-Know Truths Before Locking In Your Career Path

The moment after Class 12 results are announced is often filled with both excitement and anxiety. Questions from family, friends, and even strangers begin to pour in: “What’s next?” “Which college?” “Engineering or medicine?” It can feel like everyone expects you to have your entire life planned out overnight.

But here’s the truth: choosing a career is not a one-time decision—it’s a journey. And making a confident start doesn’t mean having all the answers. It means asking the right questions.

Interestingly, the gap between education and employability is more real than many realise. According to the India Skills Report 2024, only 51.25% of graduates in India are considered employable by industry standards . That means nearly half of those who complete their degrees are still not prepared for the job market, often because the choices they made after school didn’t align with real-world expectations.

Before you lock in your next big step, here are five essential truths shared by Shim Mathew, Director- Academic Operations and International that can help you navigate this journey with greater clarity and confidence.

1. Career Choices at 17 Are a Starting Point, Not a Final Destination

Students often feel pressured to have their entire careers mapped out immediately after high school. It is essential to understand that career planning is a continuous journey, and the choices you make at 17 or 18 serve as just an initial starting point. Most professionals refine or redirect their career paths based on experience, interests, and emerging opportunities. Thus, students should focus on building foundational skills, exploring diverse subjects, and gaining clarity over time, rather than seeking a definitive long-term label too early.

2. Interest Must Be Balanced with Employability

While pursuing one’s passion is often encouraged, it is equally vital to evaluate whether the interest aligns with employment opportunities. For example, the India Skills Report 2024 indicates that sectors such as BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), telecommunications, and core engineering continue to report high demand for skilled professionals. Students with an inclination toward creative arts or humanities can explore applied avenues such as UI/UX design, communication strategy, or behavioural science, where interest meets market relevance. The goal should be to find the intersection of personal interest, aptitude, and economic viability.

3. Skill-Based Hiring Is Gaining Ground

A growing number of companies are placing greater importance on proven skills rather than formal degrees. Prominent global firms like Google, Apple, and IBM have eliminated degree prerequisites for various positions, emphasising abilities and hands-on experience instead. This shift is also visible in India. Industry leaders are turning to alternative credentials such as project portfolios, certifications from online platforms, and internship experiences.

4. Networking Matters as Much as Knowledge

Networking isn’t just for working professionals. In fact, students who begin building their professional networks early often find more opportunities, be it internships, mentorship, or exposure to different industries. Reach out to seniors, attend webinars, join student forums, or connect with professionals on platforms like LinkedIn. One meaningful conversation can offer insight, direction, or unlock opportunities you hadn’t anticipated. The relationships you build now can become valuable career assets later.

5. Success Is Individual, Not Standardised

Lastly, students should resist the temptation to define success through societal or peer benchmarks. A successful career is not only about income but also about job satisfaction, alignment with personal values, and growth opportunities. It is essential to understand that different individuals find fulfilment through different career trajectories—whether through stable corporate jobs, entrepreneurial ventures, research roles, or development-sector work. The key lies in self-awareness, not comparison.