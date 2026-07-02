/50 alleged errors in one paper? UGC-NET Sociology exam faces backlash

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has come under criticism again. Candidates who appeared for the UGC-NET June 2026 Sociology examination alleged that the question paper was riddled with spelling mistakes, incorrect names of prominent sociologists, poor Hindi translations and questions that appeared to be outside the prescribed syllabus.
The controversy surfaced after an aspirant, Antara Chakrabarty, shared her concerns on social media, claiming the paper "crossed all limits of academic accountability." She alleged that the quality of the question paper made it difficult for candidates to comprehend several questions, affecting their performance in the examination.
According to the aspirant, nearly half of the Sociology paper contained spelling and grammatical errors.
She pointed out that the names of several renowned sociologists and scholars were allegedly printed incorrectly. For instance, George Ritzer was reportedly written as "Putzer", Talcott Parsons as "Parsow", G.S. Ghurye as "Ghunye", A.R. Desai as "A.K. Desai", and Martha Nussbaum as "Nusbaut". She also claimed that the word "social" appeared as "oval" in one of the questions.
Apart from spelling mistakes, candidates also raised concerns over the Hindi translation of the question paper. Several aspirants alleged that the translated questions were poorly worded, making them difficult to interpret during the examination.
They argued that a significant amount of time was spent trying to understand the questions instead of answering them.
The aspirant further alleged that some questions appeared to be AI-generated and referred to thinkers and books that were not included in the prescribed UGC-NET Sociology syllabus.
Another candidate also questioned the inclusion of certain factual questions, claiming they did not adequately assess critical thinking or subject knowledge expected in a national-level eligibility examination.
The controversy comes amid broader concerns surrounding this year's UGC-NET examination.
Reports have also alleged that several questions in the English paper were repeated from previous years, prompting fresh scrutiny over the quality control measures adopted during the preparation of the examination.
As of now, the National Testing Agency has not issued an official response to the allegations regarding the Sociology paper. Aspirants have urged the examination authority to investigate the matter and ensure greater accuracy and quality checks in future examinations.
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