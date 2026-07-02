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50 alleged errors in one paper? UGC-NET Sociology exam faces backlash

Candidates claim the June 30 Sociology paper contained numerous spelling mistakes, incorrect names of noted sociologists and confusing Hindi translations. NTA is yet to respond.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 01:12 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 01:12 PM IST
50 alleged errors in one paper? UGC-NET Sociology exam faces backlash

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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