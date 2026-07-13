AISHE report 2026: While the latest All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2023-24 date have largely focused on rising enrolment and gender parity, a quieter data point buried in the same report reveals a starkly uneven map of India's higher education infrastructure one where a handful of districts corner a disproportionate share of the country's colleges.
According to the AISHE 2023-24 report, released by the Ministry of Education, just the top 10 districts in the country account for 10.4 per cent of all colleges registered under AISHE.
Widen the lens slightly, and the pattern holds: the top 50 districts alone are home to 29.9 per cent of all colleges nationwide meaning that less than 10 per cent of India's roughly 750-odd districts host nearly a third of its entire college network.
Topping this list is Bengaluru Urban district, which has the highest number of colleges in the country at 1,148, comfortably ahead of every other district. It is followed by Jaipur (742 colleges), Pune (517), Hyderabad (465), Prayagraj (408), Nagpur (354) and Ranga Reddy (338).
The pattern is telling that nearly every district on this list is home to, or sits adjacent to, a major metropolitan or state-capital region, reinforcing a familiar story of urban India cornering institutional infrastructure that rural and semi-urban regions continue to lack.
The concentration isn't limited to standalone colleges either. The report notes that 151 affiliating universities have 100 or more colleges under them, and of these, 21 universities alone have 500 or more affiliated colleges meaning a small set of large affiliating universities effectively oversees a huge chunk of India's college ecosystem.
On the other end of the spectrum, about 55 per cent of universities have fewer than 100 affiliated or constituent colleges, pointing to wide variance in institutional scale across the country.
Policy researchers have long flagged that access to higher education in India isn't just a function of overall seat numbers or enrolment ratios — it is deeply tied to physical proximity.
A student in a district with over a thousand colleges has a fundamentally different set of choices, commute costs and competitive pressures than one in a district with a handful of institutions, or none nearby at all.
This geographic skew can also help explain persistent gaps in state-wise Gross Enrolment Ratios (GER), even as the national GER climbs to a record 30.0 in 2023-24.
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