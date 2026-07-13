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50 districts, 30% of India's colleges: The hidden geography of higher education, shows AISHE report 2026

AISHE report 2026: According to the AISHE 2023-24 report, released by the Ministry of Education, just the top 10 districts in the country account for 10.4 per cent of all colleges registered under AISHE.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 06:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 06:35 PM IST
50 districts, 30% of India's colleges: The hidden geography of higher education, shows AISHE report 2026

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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