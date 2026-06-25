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50 years on, NCERT adds Emergency to class 9 textbook, terms it 'Challenge to Democracy'

An official at NCERT confirmed that this is the first time a section on the Emergency has been added to the Class 9 curriculum.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 10:43 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 10:44 AM IST
50 years on, NCERT adds Emergency to class 9 textbook, terms it 'Challenge to Democracy'
Source: Bureau

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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