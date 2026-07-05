/58 Engineering colleges shut across India in 2025-26; UP, Maharashtra record highest closures: AICTE Data

As many as 58 engineering and technical colleges across India have been shut down during the 2025–26 academic year, according to fresh data released by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the national regulator for technical education.
Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra recorded the highest number of closures, with 12 institutions each.
While, Madhya Pradesh followed with 8, while Telangana and Punjab saw 4 closures respectively.
Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan recorded 3 each, and Gujarat, Karnataka, Pune, and Tamil Nadu saw 2 each. Haryana, Odisha, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal recorded a single closure.
Of the 58 institutions, only three were government-aided the remaining 55 were privately financed, underlining a trend that has persisted for years: private engineering colleges, particularly those outside metro clusters, are struggling to sustain enrolment.
The closures were carried out under AICTE's "progressive closure" mechanism. Under this system, an institution is first barred from admitting fresh students, and is allowed to shut down only after its existing batches complete their courses ensuring current students aren't affected mid-degree.
Beyond institutional shutdowns, AICTE data also shows that more than 950 individual courses across engineering and technical colleges nationwide were discontinued during the same period, pointing to a broader recalibration of programme offerings, likely driven by weak demand for certain specialisations.
This isn't a new phenomenon.
Engineering education in India has seen recurring waves of closures over the past decade, largely concentrated in states that saw aggressive private capacity expansion in the 2000s and early 2010s — Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana among them.
Regulators have repeatedly flagged low enrolment ratios in such colleges, particularly in courses outside computer science and allied new-age branches, as students increasingly gravitate toward institutions and specialisations perceived to offer better placement outcomes.
The timing of this data is significant.
It comes just as JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2026 aspirants begin shortlisting colleges and branches ahead of counselling, making institutional stability and seat availability a live consideration for thousands of engineering hopefuls this year.
Aspirants and parents evaluating private engineering colleges, especially in states with high closure rates, may find it useful to check an institution's AICTE approval status and enrolment history before making admission decisions.
AICTE continues to monitor technical institutions across the country for quality assurance, and its annual data is seen as a key indicator of the sector's shifting demand patterns.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.