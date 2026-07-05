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  • /58 Engineering colleges shut across India in 2025-26; UP, Maharashtra record highest closures: AICTE Data

58 Engineering colleges shut across India in 2025-26; UP, Maharashtra record highest closures: AICTE Data

It comes just as JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2026 aspirants begin shortlisting colleges and branches ahead of counselling, making institutional stability and seat availability a live considerations for thousands of engineering hopefuls this year.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 04:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 04:54 PM IST
58 Engineering colleges shut across India in 2025-26; UP, Maharashtra record highest closures: AICTE Data

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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