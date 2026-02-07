61% of Indians prefer international jobs without moving abroad: Report

As visa rules have tightened and moving abroad has become more difficult, many Indian professionals are choosing to work in international roles while staying in India, as per a new report by Indeed.

As per the Indeed report, India continues to be a major source of global talent. Around 35.4 million non-resident Indians and people of Indian origin live and work across the world, based on data from the Ministry of External Affairs released in May 2025.

Also, the figures from the United States show that Indians receive over 70% of H-1B visas.

The study, which surveyed 552 employers and 1,019 employees in India and other countries, found that 61% of Indian professionals now prefer global remote jobs rather than relocating abroad.

Nearly half (49%) said they would continue working from India if their preferred visa option was not available.

Strong Interest in International Careers

About 44% of professionals still aspire to work globally, and 51% believe working abroad offers benefits that are difficult to get in India, especially at the start of their careers.

However, visa uncertainty is a major concern. Only 15% of professionals said they clearly understand visa rules, leaving many unsure about when they can realistically move abroad.

This uncertainty affects early- and mid-career professionals the most, as timing and job stability are crucial at these stages.

What are the growing challenges that employees face

Visa restrictions are also affecting employers. Nearly 47% of companies said a large part of their US workforce depends on visa-based talent.

These employers reported higher hiring costs, fewer visa approvals, increased legal expenses, and delays in completing projects. Entry-level hiring has been hit the hardest, with 55% saying early-career roles are the first to be affected.

Many skilled professionals are also looking beyond the US. About one-third of employers said workers are choosing countries like Canada, the UK, and parts of Europe instead. Germany stood out, with 47% of professionals naming it as their top alternative destination.

Changing strategies and new risks

About 41% of professionals said they would consider changing employers if it improved their chances of working overseas. In response, more than half of employers are investing in preparing Indian teams for global roles, and 46% reported better employee retention and workforce growth as a result.

The report also found that 39% of professionals are actively preparing for global opportunities through upskilling, certifications, and international networking, even if they do not expect to move abroad immediately.

However, companies that rely heavily on visa-linked talent continue to face risks such as rising costs and project delays. Many are experimenting with local hiring, hybrid work models, and partnerships, but a long-term solution is still evolving.