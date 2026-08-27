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Will 62,028 UP teachers lose their jobs after failing UPTET? Here's what we know

In May 2026, when several states, teachers' unions and individual teachers sought a review of this order, the Supreme Court declined to overturn it.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 04:45 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
Will 62,028 UP teachers lose their jobs after failing UPTET? Here's what we know

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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