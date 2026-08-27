The UPTET 2026 result has brought good news for lakhs of aspirants, but it has also delivered a hard blow to a specific group: serving government teachers in Uttar Pradesh who are already employed but had not previously cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test.
Of the 2,68,799 in-service teachers who appeared for the exam this year, only 2,06,771 managed to pass, leaving 62,028 teachers who did not clear it.
Until now, a large number of teachers across Uttar Pradesh were appointed and have been working in government and aided schools without ever having cleared the TET.
This was possible because, in the years before 2011, TET was not yet in place as a mandatory requirement everywhere, and many appointments went through under older recruitment norms.
That changed after the Supreme Court's ruling of September 1, 2025, in the case of State of U.P. vs Anjuman Ishaat-e-Taleem Trust, which held that clearing the TET is compulsory for teachers under the Right to Education (RTE) Act and Article 21-A of the Constitution.
The court made clear that this requirement applies not just to new recruits but also to in-service teachers, particularly those who joined before the RTE Act came into force and who still have more than five years of service left before retirement.
The apex court's ruling laid down a few important conditions:
Failing to meet the deadline can put a teacher's continuation in service at risk.
In May 2026, when several states, teachers' unions and individual teachers sought a review of this order, the Supreme Court declined to overturn it.
However, it did extend the compliance deadline by a year, from August 31, 2027 to August 31, 2028, and directed that no further extension would be granted.
The bench also directed that TET exams be conducted regularly, ideally twice a year, so eligible teachers get enough chances to qualify.
The court further observed that a teacher's job cannot be allowed to come at the cost of the educational future of children.
Not right away. Since the Supreme Court has pushed the compliance deadline to August 31, 2028, teachers who did not clear UPTET 2026 still have time and further opportunities to attempt and pass the exam before that cut-off.
The court's direction that TET be held twice a year is meant precisely to give such teachers repeated chances.
That said, the risk is real for those who continue to miss out as the deadline approaches. Based on the Supreme Court's framework:
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.