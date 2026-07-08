/70 medical colleges flagged for CCTV lapses, NMC orders immediate compliance

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a public notice ordering 70 medical colleges and institutions across the country to urgently comply with its CCTV installation and surveillance-sharing requirements, after repeated non-compliance despite earlier regulatory directives.
According to the notice, existing NMC norms require every medical college to install 25 cameras at prescribed locations, along with a Network Video Recorder and a mandatory 30-day playback of footage.
These requirements draw on regulations that had already been notified through the UGMSR-2023 rules dated August 16, 2023, the amended PGMSR-2023 rules dated February 2, 2026, and the MARB Regulations 2023 dated June 2, 2023.
Despite these standing rules, the Commission found that a number of institutions had still not complied, prompting it to issue a fresh public notice.
The NMC noted that its team had repeatedly followed up with colleges that had neither installed the required CCTV systems nor shared their camera feeds through an NVR, and that several colleges were yet to link their systems with the Commission's network.
Also Read: Monsoon mayhem: WFH advisory in Gurgaon
The regulator has now directed all non-compliant colleges to fall in line with the rules without further delay, and the notice specifically names 70 colleges and institutions found lacking, urging them to adopt the directive immediately.
The push for campus-wide surveillance is part of a broader NMC effort to bring greater transparency and accountability to medical education including tracking faculty attendance, patient loads, and teaching activity across institutions.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.