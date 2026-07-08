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70 medical colleges flagged for CCTV lapses, NMC orders immediate compliance

According to the notice, existing NMC norms require every medical college to install 25 cameras at prescribed locations, along with a Network Video Recorder and a mandatory 30-day playback of footage.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 05:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 05:55 PM IST
70 medical colleges flagged for CCTV lapses, NMC orders immediate compliance

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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