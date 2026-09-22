Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /70% of IIT student suicides in last decade, total at 171 over 20 years: Alumini group

70% of IIT student suicides in last decade, total at 171 over 20 years: Alumini group

The findings come at a time when two student deaths at IITs in the last two months have triggered protests, institutional inquiries and renewed questions over student welfare mechanisms.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 06:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
70% of IIT student suicides in last decade, total at 171 over 20 years: Alumini group
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Rent your face, make thousands: Inside China's new trend of leasing digital likenesses to AI producers
2
3
4
5