/882 Punjab govt school students crack NEET-UG 2026, marking 100% rise in 2 years: Harjot Singh Bains

Among this year’s qualifiers is Prateek Kumar, a student of the School of Eminence, Sekhewal in Ludhiana, whose story embodies the impact of the state’s education reforms. The son of a private school teacher with a monthly income of Rs 16,000, Prateek scored 594 out of 720 in NEET-UG 2026. He prepared for the exam through free online classes and mock tests under Punjab School Education Department’s PACE programme for government school students. Prateek aspires to become an oncologist and serve cancer patients. His achievement demonstrates that with the right support, dedication and hard-work can overcome financial barriers.