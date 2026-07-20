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882 Punjab govt school students crack NEET-UG 2026, marking 100% rise in 2 years: Harjot Singh Bains

Sharing the details, Punjab Education Minister S. Harjot Singh Bains congratulated the NEET qualifiers and wished them success in the medical field. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 02:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 02:42 PM IST
882 Punjab govt school students crack NEET-UG 2026, marking 100% rise in 2 years: Harjot Singh Bains
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