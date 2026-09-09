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9-day strike ends: J&K medical interns resume duty after health minister's assurance

It was decided after the meeting that the government would revise the stipend of the interns within 30 days in accordance with the recommendations of the stipend enhancement committee.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 12:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
9-day strike ends: J&K medical interns resume duty after health minister's assurance
Image Credit: ians

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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