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  • /A father's tears, a daughter's dream: The NEET story touching parents across India; Watch video here

A father's tears, a daughter's dream: The NEET story touching parents across India; Watch video here

A heartbreaking moment outside a NEET re-examination centre has sparked conversations on parental support, resilience and the pressure surrounding India's biggest medical entrance test.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 05:40 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
A father's tears, a daughter's dream: The NEET story touching parents across India; Watch video here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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