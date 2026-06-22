/A father's tears, a daughter's dream: The NEET story touching parents across India; Watch video here

An emotional scene outside a NEET UG 2026 re-examination centre has touched thousands online after a father was seen breaking down when his daughter was denied entry for arriving just two minutes after the gate-closing time.
According to reports, the student had spent months preparing for the highly competitive medical entrance examination.
However, a slight delay in reaching the centre proved costly as officials, following National Testing Agency (NTA) guidelines, did not allow her to enter after the gates were closed.
The incident unfolded in front of anxious parents and students gathered outside the centre.
Witnesses recalled seeing the father pleading with authorities and expressing concern over what the missed opportunity could mean for his daughter's future.
"My daughter will lose a year," the distraught father reportedly said as emotions ran high outside the examination venue.
Videos and accounts of the incident quickly spread on social media, with many users sympathising with the family and debating whether a few minutes' delay should prevent a student from appearing for such a crucial examination.
However, what resonated with many people was not just the disappointment of missing the examination but the father's response after the initial shock.
Instead of blaming his daughter, reports suggest that he chose to comfort and support her during the difficult moment.
The incident has since been widely discussed as an example of compassionate parenting during times of academic pressure.
Education experts often point out that entrance examinations can place immense emotional stress on students.
While success and failure are frequently measured through scores and ranks, psychologists emphasise that parental understanding and emotional support play a crucial role in helping young people navigate setbacks.
The episode has also reignited conversations about the intense competition surrounding medical entrance examinations in India.
Every year, lakhs of students compete for a limited number of MBBS seats, making every examination attempt significant.
At the same time, examination authorities maintain that strict gate-closing rules are essential to ensure fairness, maintain security and prevent malpractice.
Candidates are routinely advised to reach their centres well in advance to complete verification procedures and avoid last-minute delays.
For many social media users, however, the story served as a reminder that behind every entrance examination is a family investing years of effort, hope and sacrifice.
As discussions continue online, the father's reaction has been widely viewed as a lesson in empathy highlighting the importance of standing by children during moments of disappointment rather than adding to their burden.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.