AACCC Counselling 2025: Registration Ends Today For AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 At aaccc.gov.in- Check Details Here

AACCC Counselling 2025: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will end the registration process for the Undergraduate admission for the All India Quota (AIQ) seats through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2025 today, i.e. 1st September. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can fill their application form through the official website, i.e. aaccc.gov.in.

The counselling will take place in three rounds of AYUSH NEET UG counselling which will be followed by the stray vacancy rounds.

AACCC Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Candidates must note that tomorrow is the last date to apply, i.e. 1st September, 2025 till 2 PM and the payment facility will remain open till 5 PM.

The choice filling facility began on 26th August, 2025 and will remain open till tomorrow, 11:55 PM.

The choice locking facility will be available tomorrow from 2 PM to 11:55 PM.

This AACCC counselling is being conducted for admission to All India Quota (AIQ) seats of BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS under Government, Government Aided, Central Universities (CU), National Institutes (NI), Deemed Universities (DU), as well as B. Pharm (Ay) seats under ITRA, Jamnagar.

As per the official counselling schedule, the seat allotment result will be announced on 4th September, 2025.

Candidates allotted seats must report at their respective institutions between 5th September and 12th September, 2025.

Verification of details of joined candidates will take place on 13th and 14th September, 2025.

AACCC Counselling 2025: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs. 1000 for UR/EWS/OBC-NCL candidates and Rs. 500 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates applying to AIQ Government and Government-Aided colleges. For Deemed Universities, the fee is Rs. 5000 for all courses. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for all the important updates.