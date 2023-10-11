AAI Junior Executive Admit Card 2023 Released At aai.aero- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AAI Junior Executive Admit Card 2023: The Junior Executive Common Cadre Admit Card 2023 has been published by the Airports Authority of India, AAI. The admission cards were distributed on October 9 and are available for download until October 15, 2023. The hall tickets for the AAI Recruitment 2023 Exam for Junior Executives, which is set to take place on October 14 and 15, have been distributed. It is available for download from the official website aai.aero.

"Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Online examination and they will be called for Application Verification / Computer Literacy Test/ Physical Measurement & Endurance Test/ Driving Test, as applicable for the post. Roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates will be declared on the AAI website only." reads the official notice.

AAI Junior Executive Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website or AAI or go to ibpsonline.ibps.in

2. In the next step, click on AAI exam

3. After being redirected to login page, enter registration number and other required details

4. The admit card will open up on screen

5. Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

6. Take its printout for future reference

This recruitment drive will fill 342 positions for Junior Assistant (Office), Senior Assistant (Accounts), Junior Executive (Common Cadre), Junior Executive (Finance), Junior Executive (Fire Services), and Junior Executive (Law). Candidates must bring a printout of their admit card to the exam hall. If they fail to bring it, they may be barred from taking the exam.