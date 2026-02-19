Adani Group announces fully funded scholarships for top business school talent

Adani AALP Scholarship: The Adani Group has announced 24 fully funded scholarships for students from India’s top business schools under the 2025–27 cohort of the Adani Accelerated Leadership Programme (AALP), reaffirming its focus on inclusive leadership development and nation-building.

The selected scholars represent premier institutions such as the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, and the Indian School of Business.

They were felicitated at the group’s headquarters in Ahmedabad by Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Director at Adani Cement.

The AALP scholarship is designed to ensure that talented management students are not limited by financial barriers. Recipients are chosen through a rigorous merit- and need-based selection process that values academic excellence alongside demonstrated financial need.

The 2025–27 cohort reflects the diversity and depth of India’s emerging leadership talent.

Among the scholars is Anand Babu Kamineni, a first-year MBA student at IIM Calcutta who ranked in the top 0.1 percent in national competitive examinations such as JEE, CAT, and UPSC. Coming from a small village in Andhra Pradesh, his journey underscores how access to opportunity can unlock exceptional potential.

Another recipient, Ayush Srivastava of IIM Lucknow, brings experience in training over 500 engineers in advanced oil and gas systems and leading critical technology upgrades for offshore operations in Europe, demonstrating a strong combination of technical expertise and managerial awareness.

The group also includes Madhu Gupta of IIM Calcutta, who has managed large operational teams with an emphasis on safety and execution excellence, and Kanav Bansal, whose early-career contributions to high-impact systems have delivered measurable financial results.

Collectively, scholars embody analytical strength, operational capability, and resilience across industries.

Beyond financial support, AALP offers structured industry exposure, mentorship, and hands-on experience across large-scale infrastructure and enterprise platforms, bridging academic learning with real-world operations.

As India advances its growth trajectory, the group emphasised that stronger collaboration between academia and industry will be critical to building future-ready leadership. Through AALP, the Adani Group seeks to nurture a pipeline of leaders defined by excellence, opportunity, and responsibility.