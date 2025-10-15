ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 Released At assam.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025: State Level Recruitment Commission, Assam has officially declared the results for the ADRE Grade 4 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the class 4 examination can now check their result through the official website, i.e. assam.gov.in and other official website is sebaonline.org.

Candidates will have to enter their application number and password to access their result.

The results of the successful candidates are provisional and will be confirmed only after verification of eligibility criteria, documents, and declarations submitted during the online application process.

ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- assam.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link titled ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your application number and password correctly.

Step 5: ADRE Grade 4 Result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result then download and print it for future reference.

If any candidates have a query then they can call on the help desk number- 9582390056 which is provided by the commission for the technical support on the office days from 10 AM to 5 PM. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.