ADRE Result 2024-25: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam is likely to announce the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) results for grade 3 and grade 4 posts in February or March. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently stated that the results are expected by the end of February or the first week of March 2025. However, an official notification confirming the date and time is still awaited. The ADRE grade 3 results will be available on slrcg3.sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in, while the grade 4 results will be released on slrcg4.sebaonline.org and the Assam state portal.

The grade 3 recruitment exam was conducted in two phases—on September 15 for HSSLC or Class 12 posts and on September 29 for graduate and HSLC driver posts. The grade 4 recruitment test for HSLC, HSLC+ITI, and Class 8 level posts took place on October 27. SLRC initially released the provisional answer keys and invited candidates to submit objections. The commission stated that all objections would be reviewed, and if found valid, necessary revisions would be made to the final answer key. Additionally, the fee for accepted objections would be refunded.

ADRE Result 2024-25: Steps to download here

Visit the official SLRC website for grade 3 or grade 4 recruitment.

Click on the ADRE grade 3 or grade 4 result link, depending on your requirement.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

View and download your result.

Print a copy for future reference.

While providing an update on the ADRE result, CM Sarma also mentioned that the government aims to recruit 40,000 to 50,000 candidates for government jobs this year. Along with the ADRE Grade 3 and 4 results, the commission will also release category and post-wise cut-off marks.