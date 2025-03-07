ADRE Result 2025: SLRC Assam Grade 3, 4 Results Released At assam.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ADRE Result 2025: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has declared the results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts. Candidates can check their results on assam.gov.in. The results may also be available later on slrcg3.sebaonline.org and slrcg4.sebaonline.org. The Grade 3 exam was conducted in two phases. The first phase, for HSSLC or Class 12-level posts, took place on September 15, while the second phase, for graduate and HSLC driver posts, was held on September 29. The Grade 4 exam for HSLC, HSLC+ITI, and Class 8-level posts was conducted on October 27.

Before announcing the results, SLRC released provisional answer keys and allowed candidates to submit objections. The commission reviewed these objections and stated that if any were found valid, the final answer key would be updated. The fee paid for accepted objections will be refunded.

ADRE Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the Assam State portal at assam.gov.in or the SEBA website at sebaonline.org.

Click on the link for the Grade 3 or Grade 4 results.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit the details and view your result.

In the Grade 3 exam, there was a negative marking system. A penalty of 0.25 marks was applied for each incorrect answer to a 1-mark question, while 0.5 marks were deducted for each wrong answer to a 2-mark question. The same penalty applied if a candidate selected more than one option for a question.

This year's recruitment process received an overwhelming response, with over 13 lakh candidates appearing for the exams. A total of 13,36,106 aspirants took the Grade 3 exam, making it one of the biggest recruitment drives in Assam’s history.

For Grade 3 posts, the selection process includes a written exam followed by a skill test for those who qualify. The final merit list will be based on the combined scores from both stages. Meanwhile, for Grade 4 posts, selection is determined solely by performance in the written exam.