AFCAT 1 Result 2025 Declared At afcat.cdac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AFCAT 1 Result 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the results of the Air Force Common Ability Test (AFCAT) 01/2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their scorecards from the official website, afcat.cdac.in, using their registration number and password. The AFCAT 2025 exam was held on February 22 and 23, 2025, with a duration of two hours. A total of 336 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive, including 189 positions for Ground Duty (Technical) and 117 for Ground Duty (Non-Technical).

Candidates who have successfully passed the AFCAT 2025 exam will move on to the AFSB interview round, where they will be assessed on their communication skills, leadership abilities, and overall personality. Those who clear the interview will then undergo medical examinations before being selected for training at the prestigious Air Force Academy.

AFCAT 1 Result 2025: Eligibility

For AFCAT 2025 eligibility, candidates must be between 20 and 24 years old. However, for Ground Duty (Technical/Non-Technical) roles, the age limit is 20 to 26 years. Additionally, age relaxation will be provided as per AFCAT recruitment guidelines.

AFCAT 1 Result 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official AFCAT 2025 website at afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/.

Click on the result link and enter your login credentials.

Access your account to view your obtained marks.

Download and print your mark sheet for future reference.

The AFCAT 01/2025 exam consisted of 100 questions, carrying a total of 300 marks. The test covered subjects such as General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, and Military Aptitude. In addition to the 120-minute exam, candidates applying for the Ground Duty Technical Branch were required to take the Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT). This 45-minute test included 50 questions, totaling 150 marks, and assessed knowledge in Mechanical, Computer Science, and Electrical & Electronics subjects.

As per the marking scheme, candidates receive three marks for each correct answer, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response.

AFCAT 1 Result 2025: Salary

Selected candidates will receive a fixed stipend of Rs 56,100 per month during their training period. After completing training, they can expect a monthly salary of Rs 85,372. Officers in the Ground Duty (Technical Branch) will earn approximately Rs 74,872 per month, while those in the Ground Duty (Non-Technical Branch) will receive around Rs 71,872 per month.