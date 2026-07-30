/AFCAT 2 2026 city intimation slip out; Admit card to be released on August 4

AFCAT 2 city intimation slip 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the AFCAT 2 2026 city intimation slip on July 29, 2026, allowing candidates to check their allotted exam city ahead of the written test. Candidates can access the slip through the official AFCAT website and use the information to plan their travel and accommodation in advance.
Candidates must know that the city intimation slip only informs about the allotted exam city and shift timing; it is not the same as the admit card.
The exact exam centre address, reporting time, and detailed instructions will be available only in the AFCAT admit card 2026, which is set to be released on August 4, nine days before the exam.
Candidates will need their username and password to download the e-admit card, which will not be sent by post. It is the candidate's own responsibility to download the e-admit card from the website; those without a hardcopy of it will not be permitted to appear for the exam.
Candidates are advised to download and check their city intimation slip as soon as possible to avoid last-minute travel and accommodation issues, especially if their allotted exam city is far from their home location.
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