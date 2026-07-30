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AFCAT 2 2026 city intimation slip out; Admit card to be released on August 4

AFCAT 2 city intimation slip 2026: Candidates must know that the city intimation slip only informs about the allotted exam city and shift timing; it is not the same as the admit card.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
AFCAT 2 2026 city intimation slip out; Admit card to be released on August 4

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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