AFCAT 2 Result 2025 Declared at afcat.cdac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download PDF Here

AFCAT 2 Result 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the AFCAT 2 Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test can view their results on the official IAF AFCAT website at afcat.cdac.in. In addition, the response sheet and model answer key will be available in candidates’ login accounts until September 23, 2025, up to 5 pm. After this deadline, no requests or RTIs for the question paper, response sheet, or model answer key will be accepted. The AFCAT written exam was conducted from August 23 to August 25, 2025, in two sessions each day — the first from 10 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 5 pm. The online test comprised 100 objective-type questions in English, carrying a total of 300 marks, with a duration of 2 hours.

AFCAT 2 Result 2025: Final cut off

The final merit list for AFCAT 2 2025 will be compiled based on candidates’ overall performance in the written exam, AFSB interview, and medical assessment. Those scoring above the cut-off will be shortlisted for training and commissioning. Although the IAF has not yet announced the official cut-off marks, past trends suggest that only a consistently strong performance can secure advancement.

Aspirants are advised to keep checking the official AFCAT website for updates on further selection stages, call letters, and training schedules. This result represents an important milestone for candidates, bringing them a step closer to joining the Indian Air Force.

AFCAT 2 Result 2025: Steps to download PDF here

Go to the official IAF AFCAT website: afcat.cdac.in.

On the homepage, click the link to view the IAF AFCAT 2025 results.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download the result.

Take a printout for future reference.

Passing this exam is just the first stage of a detailed selection process that evaluates intelligence, aptitude, leadership skills, and physical fitness. Candidates who qualify will proceed to the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview, followed by a medical examination. The AFCAT 2 results will play a key role in selecting the next group of officers who will contribute to India’s air defense.