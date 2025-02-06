AFCAT Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Tomorrow At afcat.cdac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

AFCAT Admit Card 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2025 tomorrow, February 7. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website, afcat.cdac.in. The admit card will be available for download starting at 5 pm. Candidates will need to log in using their registration number and date of birth to access it. The AFCAT 2025 exam will be held on February 22 and 23, 2025, and will last for two hours. The registration window closed on December 31, and the correction facility ended on January 12. The AFCAT 2025 recruitment drive is set to fill 336 vacancies within the department. The admit card is essential for the exam day, and candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without it.

“If the candidate does not receive his/her admit card in their registered email id or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, he/she is required to enquire from AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune. (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020- 25503106). E-mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in", reads the official notification.

AFCAT Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website at afcat.cdac.in.

On the homepage, click the link for AFCAT Admit Card 2025.

Enter your login details and submit.

Your AFCAT Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Verify the details on the admit card.

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

The test will consist of 4 sections, each covering a general topic: General Awareness, English Verbal Ability, Numeracy, and Military Reasoning. The 100 questions will be multiple-choice. For each correct answer, candidates will receive 3 points, while 1 point will be deducted for each incorrect answer.