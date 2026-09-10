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After Satya Niketan deaths, DU moves to expand hostel capacity to 12,754

According to the university, DU currently has 3,422 hostel seats at the university level, while another 3,922 seats are being added, which will take the total capacity to 7,344.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 05:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
After Satya Niketan deaths, DU moves to expand hostel capacity to 12,754
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After Satya Niketan deaths, DU moves to expand hostel capacity to 12,754
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